From Rs 4 cr to Rs 1,444 cr: Kumaraswamy links Shivakumar wealth to project fraud

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy Tuesday levelled serious allegations against Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, claiming the CM’s wealth ballooned from Rs 4 crore to Rs 1,444 crore in a decade due to fraud committed while implementing the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP), also known as the NICE Road.

When The Indian Express reached out, the Chief Minister’s Office said he would respond to Kumaraswamy’s allegations later in the day.

According to Kumaraswamy, the alleged fraud took place in 2004, when Shivakumar was the urban development minister in the Karnataka Government.

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“On February 12, 2004, Shivakumar and Ashok Kheny, chairman of Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises Limited (NICE), approved an Outline Development Plan by changing the Framework Agreement of the NICE project,” the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel alleged.