Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy agrees to mediation in dispute with IPS officer M Chandrashekar

Union minister H D Kumaraswamy, his son Nikhil, and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Suresh Babu on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that they were willing to join the mediation process to resolve a dispute between them and senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer M Chandrashekar.

The IPS officer has registered a case against Kumaraswamy, accusing him of allegedly threatening him.

“We are ready to join for mediation,” Senior Advocate Hasmath Pasha, appearing for petitioner Kumaraswamy and others, said on Thursday. The counsel for the IPS officer argued that it would suggest the name of a mediator and sought a week.