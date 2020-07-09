Police recovers suicide note of former CEO of scam-hit Guru Raghavendra bank

Vasudeva Maiya allegedly killed himself by consuming poison in his car on Monday night. Vasudeva Maiya allegedly killed himself by consuming poison in his car on Monday night.

The Bangalore City Police have recovered a six-page suicide note, purportedly written by former chief executive officer of Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Vasudeva Maiya, who allegedly killed himself by consuming poison in his car on Monday night.

On June 18, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had searched the offices of Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank and its office-bearers along with Vasudeva Maiya in connection with a case of alleged financial irregularities in the bank.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Rohini Katoch Sepat confirmed that the note was recovered from Maiya’s car and has been sent to the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) for a detailed analysis.

“We have found the suicide note in the same car in which Maiya’s body was found. The note was taken into possession in the presence of his family members and sent to FSL lab and an investigation is underway,” the official said.

According to the police, Maiya allegedly consumed poison in the car which was parked near his Chikkalasandra residence within Subramanyapura police limits. He was found dead at around 9.30 pm on Monday.

On January 10, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had stopped the bank from doing business with immediate effect, for alleged irregularities in transactions. It also imposed restrictions on lending and limited withdrawals to Rs 35,000.

Along with the RBI, the irregularities of the bank are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, Criminal Investigation Department, and Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

According to its website, the bank has been operational since 1999. The profile of Maiya on the bank website reads he was the architect of the co-op bank and had built the business ‘brick by brick’.

