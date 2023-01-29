Gujarat massacre is bravery of Hindus, claims VHP leader in Karnataka

A Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader in Karnataka Saturday defended the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Sharan Pumpwell, a provincial secretary of the VHP, said: “We have killed 2,000 people as revenge for the murder of 59 kar sevaks.”

Pumpwell made the remark while attending the Shaurya Yathre event of Bajrang Dal held in Tumakuru Saturday.

He further said, “Remember the Gujarat incident, when 59 kar sevaks were returning from Ayodhya and their compartments were burnt? Also, remember the answer given by the people of Gujarat. None of the Hindus sat at home with their hands tied. They all got down to the streets. They entered each house. Fifty-nine kar sevaks were killed but the count of the number of people who were killed as revenge is still not available. It is estimated that around 2,000 people were killed. This is the bravery of Hindus.”

Referring to the murder of one Mohammed Fazil, 23, in coastal Karnataka, Pumpwell said: “In order to respond to the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, youths in Surathkal killed him; not in an isolated place but in an open market. This is the power of Hindu youths.”

Responding to former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that Dakshina Kannada was becoming a Hindutva factory, Pumpwell said: “Siddaramaiah says that Dakshina Kannada district is becoming a Hindutva factory. Not only Dakshina Kannada, but Tumakuru will also become a Hindutva factory. And in the coming days, all districts in Karnataka will turn into Hindutva factories.”