Gujarat man who flew to Bengaluru to snatch chains taken into custody

The Bengaluru city police have taken custody of a 26-year-old man from Gujarat who allegedly flew down to the city to commit chain-snatching last year.

The arrested has been identified as Umesh Khatik, a native of Ahmedabad. According to police sources, he came to Bengaluru on December 26, 2021, and snatched two gold chains from a woman on 100 Feet Ring Road. The police said that he had flown down from Gujarat to Bengaluru and stolen a bike in the city before snatching the chains.

The Ahmedabad police were alerted about the thief who then arrested him and recovered the chains he had stolen. He was lodged in the Sabarmati central prisons and brought to Bengaluru on a body warrant. On interrogation, it was found that he was involved in three chain snatching cases, in CK Achukattu, Mico Layout and Malleshwaram police limits, said the police.

The police said that the probe revealed that Umesh was robbing chains to keep his wife happy as she wanted to lead a luxurious life. “He took her on trips to various places and also she did a lot of shopping from the money he got by robbing gold chains,” said a police officer.