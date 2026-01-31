From Gujarat to Karnataka: How a vehicle stop led NCB to a clandestine drug lab in Mysuru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mysuru has busted a full-fledged clandestine drug laboratory that was being operated under the guise of a facility manufacturing cleaning chemicals.
The NCB said on Friday that the lab, equipped with sophisticated instruments, was discovered during a search of the premises of a manufacturing unit in the Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru. This unit has been rented by a co-accused, a relative of the alleged drug racket mastermind Mahindra Kumar Vishnoi, who has also been arrested, the NCB said.
According to the NCB, on January 28, a Toyota Fortuner with a Karnataka registration number was intercepted at Palsana in Gujarat’s Surat district, based on intelligence inputs. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of about 35 kg of mephedrone, the NCB added.
Three people, including Vishnoi, who were transporting the same for further distribution in Rajasthan, were arrested, the NCB said.
A search at Vishnoi’s house in Dastan Residency, Palsana, led to the recovery of 1.8 kg of opium, cash amounting to Rs 25.6 lakh, and various chemicals, the NCB said, adding that the operation was conducted with the assistance of the Surat police.
Investigation revealed that Vishnoi is a habitual offender, against whom three cases are registered in Rajasthan and one case in Gujarat. Vishnoi, who was earlier involved in the peddling of opium and heroin, allegedly conceived the idea of manufacturing synthetic drugs after talking to other inmates while lodged in jail in connection with a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case.
During his incarceration, he familiarised himself with the processes, market demand and supply chains of synthetic narcotics, which he later operationalised after coming out of jail on bail by setting up a clandestine manufacturing unit at Mysuru, the NCB said.
The clandestine lab was allegedly established in 2024, and the accused has since successfully manufactured and distributed multiple consignments, the NCB said.
Drugs valued at about Rs 10 crore in the market, Rs 25.6 lakh in cash, a Toyota Fortuner, and various chemicals weighing more than 500 kg have been seized in the case so far, the NCB said. The Mysuru unit housing the clandestine lab has been sealed for examination by the forensic team. All four accused arrested so far in the case belong to Rajasthan’s Jalore district.
Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the drug cartel and to identify the supply chain of lab equipment and chemicals used in the lab, the NCB said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Vishal Bhardwaj took to Instagram to share a video of him jamming with Arijit Singh for the last time, expressing his disappointment over the singer’s retirement.