From Gujarat to Karnataka: How a vehicle stop led NCB to a clandestine drug lab in Mysuru

The clandestine lab was allegedly established in 2024, and the accused has since successfully manufactured and distributed multiple consignments, the NCB said. (Express Photos)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mysuru has busted a full-fledged clandestine drug laboratory that was being operated under the guise of a facility manufacturing cleaning chemicals.

The NCB said on Friday that the lab, equipped with sophisticated instruments, was discovered during a search of the premises of a manufacturing unit in the Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru. This unit has been rented by a co-accused, a relative of the alleged drug racket mastermind Mahindra Kumar Vishnoi, who has also been arrested, the NCB said.

According to the NCB, on January 28, a Toyota Fortuner with a Karnataka registration number was intercepted at Palsana in Gujarat’s Surat district, based on intelligence inputs. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of about 35 kg of mephedrone, the NCB added.