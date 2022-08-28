Lakes of Bengaluru: Sewage still enters Gubbalala lake despite rejuvenation

Though rejuvenated just 10 months ago, the Gubbalala lake in Bengaluru’s Raghavendra Layout area faces a perennial problem: sewage still enters the waterbody spread over 8.10 acres.

Local residents, who are apprehensive that the lake might go back to its pre-rejuvenation days, lamented that it does not have a wetland, which would have acted as a natural sewage treatment system.

Residents said that storm-water drains adjacent to the lake were yet to be desilted. Residents said that storm-water drains adjacent to the lake were yet to be desilted.

A volunteer for the lake, Gautham Kamath, said, “The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) didn’t construct a wetland. When I took up the issue with Bangalore South MLA M Krishnappa, he said it would become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.”

“The villages surrounding the lake still don’t have underground drainage systems. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board should have provided them,” Kamath said.

The volunteer, however, expressed satisfaction that the lake is now fenced. “The good thing is that the home guards have been deployed to take care of the security of the lake…We are happy that the BBMP has at least restored the lake, because its condition a few years ago was pitiable.”

Kamath also said that volunteers were planning to build benches, set up an open air gym, and plant trees and provide lighting around the lake.

The NGO official suggested the forest department and local people plant diverse trees around the lake. The NGO official suggested the forest department and local people plant diverse trees around the lake.

Residents also said that storm-water drains adjacent to the lake were yet to be desilted. This impedes the water flow into the lake.

Advertisement

Raghavendra B Pachhapur, programme manager with the NGO ActionAid Association, explained, “There are five inlets connected to the lake. Three inlets are adjacent to the streams that discharge sewage water and connected to the diversion channel. Of the two inlets bringing in rainwater to the lake, one can bring in more rainwater than the other.”

The NGO official further said the three inlets linked to the sewage diversion channel needed to be continuously monitored for the trash blockage. “Blockages in the diversion channel can bring in large quantities of sewage water to the lake immediately,” he added.

The volunteer expressed satisfaction that the lake is now fenced. The volunteer expressed satisfaction that the lake is now fenced.

Though a large quantity of rainwater is getting into the lake this monsoon, the trash that has entered the lake in large quantities needs to be immediately cleared, Raghavendra said.

Advertisement

“Cement blocks abandoned on the lake premises by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation need to be removed,” he said. “A borewell is pumping all the water to the local area. It has to be stopped immediately.”

The NGO official suggested the forest department and local people plant diverse trees around the lake.