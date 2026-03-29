‘Guarantee schemes in current form to put strain on Karnataka finances’: CAG report

The CAG report also raised questions on the fiscal sustainability of the Guarantee schemes implemented after the Congress came to power in May 2023. (File Photo)

The implementation of guarantee schemes in Karnataka in their current form would place a strain on state finances, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said in its report on state finances for the year 2024-25.

The report was tabled during the recently concluded budget session of the state legislature. The CAG analysed the five schemes – Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya, Shakti, and Yuva Nidhi – and noted that the guarantee schemes were universal in nature, unlike similar schemes in other states that were targeted.

Among the key concerns was revenue pressure. The total expenditure on five guarantee schemes was around 20 per cent of the revenue receipts and 27 per cent of the revenue of the State, the report said. “During the year 2024-25, while the State’s revenue grew by 10.63 per cent over the previous year, its expenditure grew by 14.99 реr cent. The increase in growth of Revenue Expenditure was mainly on account of the guarantee schemes,” it said.