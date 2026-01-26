Guarantee scheme disbursals have crossed Rs 1.1 lakh crore in Karnataka: Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot in R-Day speech

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot said Monday that disbursals under the five guarantee schemes in the state have exceeded Rs 1.13 lakh crore, and have brought significant changes in the lives of women, in addition to increasing families’ purchasing power.
While delivering the Republic Day address at Parade Grounds in Bengaluru, Governor Gehlot said, “As a result, several studies indicate that people’s purchasing power has increased and families are being empowered financially”.
The Governor said the schemes have led to “economic and social enthusiasm” among women, and that
Karnataka is leading the country in consumer price indices that remain healthy.
The number of families receiving direct financial benefit from any of the guarantee schemes was 1.37 crore.
“Guarantee schemes introduced by the Government based on the concept of Universal Basic Income have brought significant changes in the lives of women. Karnataka’s programmes have made it possible to ensure children’s education, healthcare, better nutrition, and economic activities necessary to build self-reliant lives,” he said.
The Governor said Karnataka was at the forefront in attracting foreign investments and ranked first in justice delivery. “Special task forces have been established to further strengthen communal harmony, resulting in sustained peace in communally sensitive areas,” he said.
On internal reservation for Scheduled Caste communities, for which legislation was passed in the Winter Session held in December, he said that the long-pending issue has been resolved and is now at the implementation stage.
Regarding improving power supply infrastructure in Karnataka, Governor Gehlot said that state-owned companies have prepared action plans to generate an additional 4,794 MW of power.
