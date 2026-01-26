Guarantee scheme disbursals have crossed Rs 1.1 lakh crore in Karnataka: Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot in R-Day speech

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and others arrive to attend the joint session of the Karnataka legislature, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (Photo/PTI)

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot said Monday that disbursals under the five guarantee schemes in the state have exceeded Rs 1.13 lakh crore, and have brought significant changes in the lives of women, in addition to increasing families’ purchasing power.

While delivering the Republic Day address at Parade Grounds in Bengaluru, Governor Gehlot said, “As a result, several studies indicate that people’s purchasing power has increased and families are being empowered financially”.

The Governor said the schemes have led to “economic and social enthusiasm” among women, and that

Karnataka is leading the country in consumer price indices that remain healthy.

The number of families receiving direct financial benefit from any of the guarantee schemes was 1.37 crore.