Not stopping guarantee schemes: Shivakumar after criticism over reapplication plan

After the decision to make beneficiaries reapply for Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyothi drew criticism from the Opposition, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday denied any plan to discontinue the schemes and said the government wanted to verify the beneficiaries.

Gruha Lakshmi, which provides women heads of families with Rs 2,000 per month, and Gruha Jyothi, which provides free power of up to 200 units per month, are among the five election guarantees that the Congress has implemented in the state.

“Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyoti are the pride of the Congress government. They will not be stopped under any circumstances. The public should not listen to the false news being spread by Opposition parties in this regard,” he said in a statement.