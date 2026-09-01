Karnataka extends free power scheme verification deadline to September 30

BESCOM officials said that Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries in some Bengaluru apartments have not been cooperating with the survey teams, and urged residents to support the staff. (Image generated using AI)

The Karnataka government on Monday extended the deadline for the ongoing door-to-door verification survey of the Gruha Jyothi scheme beneficiaries by one month, to September 30. The review, aimed at re-verifying beneficiaries of the free electricity scheme launched in July 2023, began on July 1 and was to end on August 31.

One of the five guarantees made by the Congress during the 2023 Assembly elections, the scheme provides up to 200 units of free electricity per household. The government ordered a door-to-door verification following reports of misuse, including commercial establishments and non-residents availing of benefits.

The verification progress has varied across Karnataka’s electricity supply companies. According to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) Limited, as of May, there were 68,86,860 Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries across the eight districts under its jurisdiction. As of August 31, around 46,70,588 beneficiaries—roughly 67 per cent—have been reviewed.