Karnataka extends free power scheme verification deadline to September 30

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The Karnataka government on Monday extended the deadline for the ongoing door-to-door verification survey of the Gruha Jyothi scheme beneficiaries by one month, to September 30. The review, aimed at re-verifying beneficiaries of the free electricity scheme launched in July 2023, began on July 1 and was to end on August 31.
One of the five guarantees made by the Congress during the 2023 Assembly elections, the scheme provides up to 200 units of free electricity per household. The government ordered a door-to-door verification following reports of misuse, including commercial establishments and non-residents availing of benefits.
The verification progress has varied across Karnataka’s electricity supply companies. According to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) Limited, as of May, there were 68,86,860 Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries across the eight districts under its jurisdiction. As of August 31, around 46,70,588 beneficiaries—roughly 67 per cent—have been reviewed.
The Mangalore Electricity Supply Company has verified 14,48,488 applications out of 19,64,669 domestic consumers. The Hubli Electricity Supply Company has completed verification for 27,89,593 of its 38,59,494 consumers.
In the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company, 11,87,132 applications have been verified out of 25,39,592. The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation has verified 15,66,592 out of 26,11,444 applications.
BESCOM officials said that Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries in some Bengaluru apartments have not been cooperating with the survey teams, and urged residents to support the staff.
For houses found locked, meter readers will make up to three visits at different times, record the GPS location and mark the entry as ‘DL’ (Door Lock) in the survey app each time, officials said. An SMS with the meter reader’s name and contact number will be sent to the beneficiary’s registered mobile number after each visit—up to three times—and beneficiaries will be asked to contact the meter reader directly.
Homes found vacant can only be logged in the system after employees physically visit and record the location’s coordinates, officials pointed out.
BESCOM Managing Director Dr N Shivashankara appealed to Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries to cooperate with meter readers visiting their homes from September 1 onward and to keep the required documents ready.
BESCOM has also set up helpline numbers—9480816111, 9480816112, 9480816113 and 9480816114—to address queries on the survey process.
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