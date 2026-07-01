Karnataka starts door-to-door check to curb misuse of Gruha Jyothi scheme

The Gruha Jyothi scheme provides up to 200 units of free electricity per household. (Representational image)

The Karnataka government on Wednesday launched a statewide drive to verify the beneficiaries of the Gruha Jyothi scheme, one of the five guarantees Congress made during the 2023 Assembly elections. The scheme provides up to 200 units of free electricity per household.

The drive will be carried out by staff of all five electricity supply companies in the state: Bescom, Mescom, Hescom, Gescom and the CESC.

According to a government order, staff from the electricity supply companies will visit households and collect additional documents to verify beneficiaries. Documents and details such as ration cards, beneficiary category, and whether the beneficiary is an income tax payer will be uploaded to the Seva Sindhu portal as part of the verification process.