Five grenades found near ex-serviceman’s house in Karnataka

Five grenades which are at least 40 years old have been found near the house of an ex-serviceman in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district. Jayakumar Poojary (66), a resident of Ilanthila village in Belthangady taluk, informed the police Sunday that five grenades were found in a plastic cover near his house.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Poojary said that around 5.30 pm on Saturday, he was walking on a mud track towards his house when he found the grenades in a yellow plastic cover near a barbed fence.

After Poojary alerted the police, a bomb disposal squad rushed to the village and recovered the grenades. Preliminary probe indicates that the hand-held grenades were made at an ordnance factory between 1979 and 1983.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said a case has been registered under section 25 (1b) of the Indian Arms Act and a probe is underway. “We are yet to find where these grenades were transported from and how they landed near the house. We have contacted the ordnance factory and the Indian Army and informed them about the recovery,” he added.

Poojary, who served in the Indian Army between 1977 and 2001, retired as Junior Commissioned Officer.