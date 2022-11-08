Greens see red over proposed road passing through ESZ of Bhimgad wildlife sanctuary

Raising environmental concerns, Belagavi zilla panchayat last month put forward a plan to build a new road between Chikhale-Parwad in Khanapur taluk that passes through the proposed Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary using laterite stones. The district administration has not filed any application to obtain the mandatory forest clearance under Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

The forest clearance is accorded by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The officials from the forest department pointed out that in the village map, the 5.9-km stretch between Chikhale and Parwad is identified as a footpath. According to a circular from Karnataka forest department issued on March 15, 2021, the proposal to convert any footpath to a road in the forest area will require forest clearance.

“A proposal to convert such footpaths (footpaths existing in the original village maps shown with single dotted lines) into a road will have to obtain forest clearance,” an officer with the forest department said.

An appeal against the project was filed before the Integrated Regional Office, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) on November 4.

The appellant said that the Chikhale-Parwad road has been mentioned as a footpath only in the village map and it appears that there is no evidence to prove that the road was in existence prior to 1980. Therefore, the person has asked the user agency i.e., zilla panchayat, Belagavi to submit the evidence to prove the road has been in existence prior to 1980 and “if they fail to submit any evidence, they have to obtain the mandatory forest clearance” as per the provisions of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

“It also appears that the proposed road alignment is part of the proposed Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary and the legal provisions of the ESZ notification have to be mandatorily followed in compliance with the Honorable Supreme Court Order dated 3rd June, 2022. I am also requesting you to issue clear instructions to the Government of Karnataka and Karnataka Forest Department to ensure that no work is started without the prior approval of Central Government as per the provisions of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 and to comply with the provisions of proposed Eco Sensitive Zone of Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary,” the appeal said.

Yegangoudar, executive officer, Belagavi zilla panchayat, told The Indian Express, “We have written a letter to district forest officer (DFO) and range forest officer (RFO) seeking permission for the road. We will have a meeting with them and the next course of action will depend on what they say.”

However, environmentalists have raised apprehension over the construction of the new road. “There are two waterfalls – Chikhale and Parwad – in the region. If this road is constructed, tourist footfall will go up in the region which is a habitat for tigers. Moreover, the DFO cannot issue permission for the road. It requires the approval of MoeF&CC,” an activist said.