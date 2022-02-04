Not enough scientific evidence to support govt’s rice fortification move: Report

The latest report by Greenpeace India, which is based on a series of Right to Information (RTI) queries, reveals the lack of significant information that could validate the need for a rice fortification policy in India.

To tackle the problem of nutritional deficiency, the government of India plans to introduce fortified rice through the Public Distribution Systems (PDS), Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and Mid-Day Meals (MDMs). The fortification is expected to be implemented nationwide by 2024.

However, the Greenpeace report titled ‘Adding Diversity to Plate’ states that the government does not have enough research-based scientific evidence to substantiate that this move can really help overcome widespread malnutrition and anaemia among women and children.

“The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution could not provide any specific survey or data when asked the basis for the pilot project of rice fortification. The Ministry mentioned that the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4) survey was taken into consideration for approving the Centrally Sponsored Pilot Scheme on ‘Fortification of Rice and its Distribution under Public Distribution System’ for a period of 3 years beginning in 2019-20,” it said. “Third-party evaluation of the ongoing pilot scheme is due in the third year i.e. in 2021-2022.” the report added.

Fortification is the process of adding one or more vital nutrients to commonly consumed food items like salt, oil, sugar, rice, milk and so on to combat nutritional deficiencies in the larger population.

“The fortification project is not formulated from a sound medical science point of view. Anaemia is caused by multiple deficiencies such as iron, Vitamin C, B6, B12, folic acid, Cu. and Mg to name a few. Any one food item cannot provide all nutrients in adequate amounts. Solutions to anaemia, hunger and malnutrition can only be resolved by introducing diverse foods like several cereals, pulses, fruits, vegetables and even animal foods into the diet rather than looking for a one bullet solution like fortification,” said Dr Veena Shatrugna, Former Deputy Director of the National Institute of Nutrition.

Another RTI query sought to know if any study was conducted to estimate the impact of chemically fortified food on the health of people, especially pregnant women, feeding mothers, children under five as well as undernourished and malnourished children. To this, the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) National Institute of Nutrition replied that such a study was not conducted.

However, in the RTI response, accessed by The Indian Express, the ICMR said that it did conduct a double-blind randomised controlled study in government primary school children (5-11 years) on chemically fortified rice served as part of their mid-day meal. “But their findings showed, ‘iron fortified rice has a similar effect as mid-day meal on improvement in anaemia,’ which raises doubts on the government’s assumptions that fortified rice could be helpful in eradicating anaemia, that also means if mid-day meal schemes are improvised, added with diversity and effectively implemented can itself be a boost in fight against malnutrition and anaemia,” the report revealed.

“It is an established fact now that climate-induced extreme weather events are adversely impacting agriculture in the country. It is having a cascading effect on the purchasing capacity of farmers, food availability and rising food prices, and ultimately resulting in a bigger food and nutritional crisis, hence, the government must be prioritising diversity of indigenous crops that do not harm health and biodiversity, and also protect the interests of farmers,” said Ishteyaque Ahmed, Senior Food for Future Campaigner, Greenpeace India.