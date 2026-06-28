Bidadi township row hots up as CM, Kumaraswamy trade ‘jealousy’, ‘realty’ digs

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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday appeared to attribute Union minister H D Kumaraswamy’s opposition to the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project to jealousy.
Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said that like the Yelahanka and Kengeri townships in Bengaluru, the Bidadi township was a brainchild of Kumaraswamy, also a former chief minister.
“Now, since D K Shivakumar is implementing it, he is worried,” the Congress leader said.
Shivakumar also narrated an Akbar-Birbal tale to suggest the JD(S) leader was jealous that the Congress government was implementing the project.
Considered a pet project of Shivakumar, the Bidadi township project has attracted opposition from farmers.
“When you had the opportunity to do it, you could not do it,” Shivakumar said, taking a dig at Kumaraswamy.
Shivakumar said the people had elected the Congress with 136 seats, adding that the government would do whatever was possible for the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka.
Responding to the comments, Kumaraswamy asked whether Shivakumar’s power was permanent. “We have seen it all,” the Union minister said, noting that he had been the chief minister for two terms.
“Three farmers have died by suicide. Let him talk about that,” he said.
Kumaraswamy further said he was still ready to discuss the Bidadi project in farmers’ presence.
“Everyone knows that more than the welfare of farmers, he (Shivakumar) is interested in the real estate business. There is no need to hold a meeting inside four walls while exempting farmers from the discussion,” the JD(S) leader said, referring to the chief minister’s invitation to a recent meeting he hosted.
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