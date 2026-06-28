Bidadi township row hots up as CM, Kumaraswamy trade ‘jealousy’, ‘realty’ digs

Considered a pet project of D K Shivakumar, the Bidadi township project has attracted opposition from farmers. (File Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday appeared to attribute Union minister H D Kumaraswamy’s opposition to the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project to jealousy.

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said that like the Yelahanka and Kengeri townships in Bengaluru, the Bidadi township was a brainchild of Kumaraswamy, also a former chief minister.

“Now, since D K Shivakumar is implementing it, he is worried,” the Congress leader said.

Shivakumar also narrated an Akbar-Birbal tale to suggest the JD(S) leader was jealous that the Congress government was implementing the project.

Considered a pet project of Shivakumar, the Bidadi township project has attracted opposition from farmers.