Greater Bengaluru Authority to start seizing properties with chronic tax dues

Moudgil said in the statement that all outstanding property tax dues, such as penalties, interest, and administrative expenses, will be fully recovered from the sale proceeds of the property. (Representational Photo)

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has decided to take over properties with chronic tax arrears, saying the move will be used only as a last resort.

In a statement, GBA Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil said the step is aimed at addressing long-pending property tax arrears.

“Despite repeated statutory actions—including issuance of demand notices, attachment of properties, and multiple attempts to recover dues through public auction—several cases have remained unresolved due to non-payment and lack of bidder participation in auctions. In such exceptional cases, where all prescribed recovery measures have been exhausted and auctions have failed repeatedly, the City Corporation will now proceed to purchase the defaulted properties itself at the notified upset price,” he said.