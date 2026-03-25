Rs 21,000-crore civic overhaul: Bengaluru’s 5 new corporations to unveil first-ever independent budgets this week

With the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) civic elections expected later this year, the Karnataka government is set to pivot towards localised infrastructure and welfare as the city’s five new corporations present their first-ever individual budgets this week.

The collective outlay for the five corporations is estimated at Rs 21,000 crore. This marks a historic departure from the previous unified budget of the now-defunct Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which stood at Rs 19,927 crore for 2025-26.

Though GBA has yet to announce the budget officially, sources say that on 27 March, the East City and Central City Corporations’ budgets will be announced, and on 28 March, the North, West, and South City Corporations’ budgets will be announced.