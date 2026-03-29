Municipal bonds, bike ambulances, urban forests: Highlights of Bengaluru corporations’ Rs 20,000-crore budget

The Bengaluru city corporations have mostly focused on citizen welfare in their budget (File photo).

The newly formed five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) presented a budget of Rs 20,217 crore this week, cautiously managing their expenditures while focusing more on generating their own revenue.

Anticipating that the Bengaluru civic elections would be held this year, the city corporations have mostly focused on citizen welfare in their budgets, but have mostly depended on state and central grants for public works. Skywalks, the revival of lakes, urban forests, road widening, emphasis on students, and using technology to generate more revenue are among them.

Here is a snapshot of the five city corporation budgets

Bengaluru East