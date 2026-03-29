Municipal bonds, bike ambulances, urban forests: Highlights of Bengaluru corporations’ Rs 20,000-crore budget

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The newly formed five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) presented a budget of Rs 20,217 crore this week, cautiously managing their expenditures while focusing more on generating their own revenue.
Anticipating that the Bengaluru civic elections would be held this year, the city corporations have mostly focused on citizen welfare in their budgets, but have mostly depended on state and central grants for public works. Skywalks, the revival of lakes, urban forests, road widening, emphasis on students, and using technology to generate more revenue are among them.
Here is a snapshot of the five city corporation budgets
Bengaluru East
Revenue estimated: Rs 3,890 crore
Expenditure for 2026-27: Rs 3,889.98 crore
No. of wards: 50
– Rs 150 crore flyover proposed from Varthur to Gunjur (2 km), funded through newly proposed municipal bonds — a first for the corporation.
– Rs 35 crore to set up 15 new primary health centres and 10 Namma Clinics under the Brand Bengaluru health concept.
– Rs 300 crore allocated to Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited for garbage collection, disposal, and development works.
– Rs 221 crore earmarked for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and minorities — 7 per cent of the budget.
– 45 lakes under BECC jurisdiction — 40 developed, 4 new ones to be developed; Rs 28 crore for annual lake maintenance and Rs 25 crore for new lake development works.
Bengaluru Central
Revenue estimated: Rs 3,427 crore
Expenditure for 2026-27: Rs 3,426 crore
No. of wards: 63
– Digitise the location and vaccination records of every chipped dog at Rs 58.50 lakh, and administer a first-of-its-kind combined vaccine to 15,216 street dogs against multiple deadly diseases.
– Rs 70 crore for the redevelopment of Russell Market in Shivajinagar with modern amenities, parking, and heritage preservation.
– A first-responder “Bike Ambulance” scheme — funded through CSR — to reach patients during the critical golden hour before a regular ambulance can.
– Planning to asphalt 145 km of arterial road by May this year. It also plans to complete approximately 30 kilometres of white-topping by December 2026 and to upgrade 12 major junctions under the ‘Suraksha’ scheme.
– To increase the revenue, the corporation will lease vacant buildings, shops, and offices to private institutions for leasing ranging from 5 years to 30 years.
Bengaluru North
Revenue estimated: Rs 4,344 crore
Expenditure for 2026-27: Rs 4,342 crore
No. of wards: 72
Rs 20 crore will be allocated for new works related to the climate action plan to prevent air, water and other pollution.
– plan to newly widen 4 roads with a total length of 7.95 km (Nitte Meenakshi Engineering College Road, Gas Pipeline Road near Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road, Dasarahalli Main Road, Hennur-Bagalur Road) with Rs 25 crore budget allocation
– To increase groundwater in parks, plans to construct 200 rainwater harvesting pits.
– Rs 27 lakh has been allocated to start “Akka Cafe” and “Cafe Sanjeevini”.
– Revival of non-functional lakes like Banaswadi Lake, Lingarajapura Lake, Battaguntepalya Lake, and Ramachandrapura Lake
Bengaluru South
Revenue estimated: Rs 3,826 crore
Expenditure for 2026-27: Rs 3,825 crore
No. of wards: 72
– Action will be taken to supply treated water to Somasundarapalya, Mangammanapalya, Chikkabegur, Gottigere, and Doddakammannahalli lakes.
– Opportunities will be provided for internships to research scholars from various universities and reputed colleges in the Corporation, an initiative of academic, research and Administration collaboration.
– Explore the possibility of automated multi-level car parking facilities at major metro stations through the PPP (Public–Private Partnership) model.
– Road widening works on Subramanyapura Road (from Banashankari Temple to Outer Ring Road) at a cost of Rs 20crore, and from Begur Main Road to Begur Koppa Road at a cost of Rs 40 crore.
– Boating to be introduced in Begur and Madiwala Lakes under the Public-Private Partnership model.
Bengaluru West
Revenue estimated: Rs 4,732 crore
Expenditure for 2026-27: Rs 4,732 crore
No. of wards: 112
– Rs 47.45 crore has been allocated for the maintenance of Rs 496 parks and Rs 6.30 crore for the development and upgradation of the parks. Plan to establish 100 Miyawaki forests.
– A grant of Rs 2 crore has been allocated for the purpose of road widening at Goraguntepalya junction of Tumkur Road based on Transit Oriented Development (TOD).
– One sweeping machine per assembly segment on a rental basis.
– Plans to build skywalks at 50 locations and allow commercial advertisements in these skywalks to get an estimated Rs 2 crore revenue.
– Rainwater harvesting in 20 parks at Rs 10 lakh each.
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