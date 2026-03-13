Grammy-winner Ricky Kej to inaugurate Whitefield Art Collective in Bengaluru today

Beginning this Friday evening, the Whitefield Art Collective event is commencing at the Whitefield VR Mall in Bengaluru, and will go on until April 12. This is the ninth such art collective event backed by the Yuj Foundation, which conducts other public art festivals across the country in a similar vein. This year, the theme for the event is ‘Tomorrow, Altered’.

The event will begin in the evening with Grammy and Padma Shri-winning musician Ricky Kej inaugurating it, followed by a musical performance by him and his ensemble. According to event curator Sumi Gupta, “This year we have about 300 pieces of art on display with institutes like the Chitrakala Parishath and JD School of Design.”