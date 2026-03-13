Grammy-winner Ricky Kej to inaugurate Whitefield Art Collective in Bengaluru today

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Beginning this Friday evening, the Whitefield Art Collective event is commencing at the Whitefield VR Mall in Bengaluru, and will go on until April 12. This is the ninth such art collective event backed by the Yuj Foundation, which conducts other public art festivals across the country in a similar vein. This year, the theme for the event is ‘Tomorrow, Altered’.
The event will begin in the evening with Grammy and Padma Shri-winning musician Ricky Kej inaugurating it, followed by a musical performance by him and his ensemble. According to event curator Sumi Gupta, “This year we have about 300 pieces of art on display with institutes like the Chitrakala Parishath and JD School of Design.”
One of the unique artworks on display here is the ‘Kala Car’ – with a regular car serving as a base for the artwork. This year, the Collective has partnered with Tesla for the display.
Gupta added, “We’ve got 16 very large installations this time where there is a lot of experimentation in material and medium like terracotta, jute, etc… We are also trying to integrate technology and responsive components.”
Among the major artists returning to the Collective this year is Gita Hudson, who will be displaying a cinema-themed piece labeled ‘Cinema Reimagined’. Photography will also be a major art form on display, from archives and maps of the city from the MOD Foundation to a UNESCO photography exhibition focused on marine life.
Literary panels and workshops will also be conducted under the aegis of the ‘Whitefield Literary Society’ from March 20 to 29. A host of other events will also be taking place, from workshops ranging from subjects like resin art to clay modelling.
