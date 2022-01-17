Grama One: Republic Day launch for Karnataka’s middlemen-free govt services centres

The Karnataka government’s ambitious Grama One initiative that seeks to eliminate middlemen and provide various departments’ services in the rural areas of 12 districts will be launched on Republic Day.

These centres will be similar to Bangalore One and Karnataka One centres.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a virtual meeting on Monday to review the preparations for the launch of the initiative. “It will be implemented in 12 districts of the state from January 26. About 3,000 Grama One service centres will be opened for the purpose,” he said. “For now, it will be launched in 12 districts and it will cover all the districts in the coming days. I have instructed the officials to ensure that services of prominent departments should be made easily available for people in rural areas,” he added.

The government will launch Grama One centres in Bidar, Koppal, Ballari, Belagavi, Haveri, Vijayapura, Davangere, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Kodagu districts in the first phase. “About 100 services related to revenue, food, health and labour departments will be available through Grama One service centres. They will be provided with uninterrupted power and internet connectivity,” an official said.

Indianexpress.com had reported about the government’s plan to launch Grama One centres.

“Now people don’t need to visit government offices at taluka and district levels as they can avail of the services at Grama One offices. Grama One is envisaged to be a single-point assistance centre for all citizen-centric activities at the village level,” an e-governance department official working on the project said. The services include banking services and facilities for filing RTI queries also, the official added.