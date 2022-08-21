Govt to release Rs 250 crore to improve hostels for backward classes students: Karnataka CM Bommai

The Karnataka government will sanction Rs 250 crore to improve the condition of hostels for students from backward classes and to provide more facilities to them, said Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai Saturday.

Bommai was speaking after an event to mark the 107th birth anniversary of former chief minister D Devaraja Urs and distributing the Devaraja Urs awards organised by the Department of Backward Classes in Vidhana Soudha.

The chief minister said grants have been released to all the hostels to increase their capacity by 25 per cent. Additional grants have also been released to 2439 hostels and student scholarships have been increased by Rs 150, he said. As many as 195 hostels are in different stages of completion, Bommai added.

He added that 50 new hostels are being constructed in the name Saint Kanakadasa.

Bommai said multi-storey hostels are being constructed to house 1,000 students in the five academic centres in the state. Plans are also afoot to increase their capacity to 5000 students, and the funds have been released, he added.

An order has been issued to release Rs 4 crore to extend financial assistance to students who are pursuing research in the name of Urs. And, a Rs 10 crore additional grant has been given to provide scholarships for students studying abroad, he also said.