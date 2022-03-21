Govt panel to decide on inclusion of Bhagavad Gita in school syllabus, says Karnataka minister

Answering a question in the Legislative Council on Monday, Karnataka Minister for Education BC Nagesh said that a committee would be formed to decide on the inclusion of Bhagavad Gita in school syllabus in the state.

“As per the National Education Policy (NEP), similar to the Gujarat state, Bhagavad Gita will be introduced in Karnataka after consulting educational experts. After the committee is formed, the matter will be discussed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and various educational experts and a decision will be taken” Nagesh added.

BJP MLC Pranesh raised the issue in the Zero Hour and demanded that the Bhagavad Gita be included in the syllabus from the academic year 2022-23.

Earlier, on Saturday, Bommai had said a decision on introducing Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum will be taken after discussions, as he maintained that the scripture imparts moral values. “It has been done in Gujarat, our minister has said he will discuss it. Let’s see what details the education department comes out with,” Bommai had said.

The BJP-ruled Gujarat on Thursday had announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23.