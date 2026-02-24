Govt job aspirants protest over ‘2 lakh-plus’ vacancies, Siddaramaiah blames graft under BJP rule and legal hurdles

Hundreds of government job aspirants protested in Dharwad on Tuesday demanding that the Karnataka Government fill more than 2 lakh vacant posts in various departments. The Opposition BJP supported the massive protest, organised by the All Karnataka State Students’ Association (AKSSA).

Speaking at the protest, AKSSA president Kanthakumar MP said that around 2.8 lakh government jobs were vacant in the state. “We held a protest last September demanding that the vacancies be filled immediately, but to no avail,” he said.

“Thousands of government job aspirants have hit the streets today as the state government has failed to fill even 5,000 posts since it assumed power in 2023,” he said.