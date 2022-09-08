scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Charge against BSY | Governor’s sanction to register case not required: HC to special court  

The special court, while rejecting the complaint against B S Yediyurappa, had observed that there was some substance that merits an investigation and the complaint was being rejected only for want of Governor's sanction.

The Karnataka High Court has cleared the path for registration of an FIR against former CM and BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa in a complaint rejected by a special court. (File Photo)

In a significant judgement that may have a bearing on corruption complaints against public servants, a single judge of the Karnataka High Court has cleared the path for registration of an FIR against former CM and BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa in a complaint rejected by a special court on July 8, 2021, for want of Governor’s sanction.

In 2021, social activist T J Abraham came up with a private complaint against Yediyurappa and eight others, including his family members, over alleged collection of bribes to the tune of Rs 12 crore to clear a contract for building a housing complex for the Bengaluru Development Authority. A special court on July 8, 2021, rejected the complaint on the grounds that the Governor has denied the sanction to investigate the CM.

On Wednesday, Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav ruled that Governor’s sanction was not required to register a case since the mandate for obtaining a sanction is applicable only to a police officer seeking to prosecute a public servant after investigations under Section 19 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act ( a clause which was inserted in the PC Act of 1988 through an amendment in 2018).

The special court, while rejecting the complaint against Yediyurappa, had observed that there was some substance that merits an investigation and the complaint was being rejected only for want of Governor’s sanction.

Justice Yadav said a sanction to prosecute a public servant is not required if a court sees prima facie material for investigation. The HC said that rejection of the sanction request “is liable to be ignored, as such request was not made either by a police officer or an officer of an investigation agency as contemplated under Section 19 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act as amended in 2018”.

The private complaint was based on bribery and money laundering allegations that appeared in the media against the former Karnataka CM and others in 2020 over clearances given to a private firm for a housing project and alleged promise of awarding other contracts to it.

The HC also said that a court “order of reference for investigation under Section 156(3) under Chapter-XII of CrPC would not amount to an act of taking cognisance of the offence”.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 02:06:52 am
