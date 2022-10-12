scorecardresearch
Governor approves the merger of PU and SSLC exams under a single board

The Governor of Karnataka, Thawarchand Ghelot, on Tuesday gave assent to the amendment of  the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board Act 1966, to rename it as the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board.

Karnataka school education minister BC Nagesh during the 15th legislative assembly session tabled a bill to rename Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board to Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). The move is in accordance with the New Education Policy, 2020. The notification will now bring Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Pre-university (PU) exams under a single board – KSEAB.

The bill also will re-designate the post of director of mass education as chairman of KSEAB who will be appointed by the government in the cadre of IAS. The board will also constitute a director each for SSLC (examinations) and PU (examinations)

The bill will also bring government pre-university colleges and composite pre-university colleges including any recognised pre-university colleges, under Higher Secondary School.

According to an education official, the bill proposed in the legislative assembly, aims to give the pre university board more time to focus on managing administration and academic aspects of the board. The aim is also to redesign I PUC and II PUC as class 11 and class 12 by next year, similar to other states. “There needs to be more focus on academics in pre-university colleges, considering that the pass percentage has for the last three years remained under 70%. This allows the administration of the pre-university to focus on academics and improve the quality of education,” the official said.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 06:48:16 am
