Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Karnataka: Governor appoints MLC Raghunath Rao Malkapure as interim chairman of Legislative Council

Raghunath Rao Malkapure is a two-time MLC from Bidar district.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 17, 2022 10:46:10 pm
Raghunath Rao Malkapure. (Photo: @RmalkapureMLC)

A day after Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti resigned, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot Tuesday appointed BJP MLC Raghunath Rao Malkapure as the interim chairman of the council until a new chairman is elected. Malkapure is a two-time MLC from Bidar district.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 184 of the Constitution of India, I, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, do hereby appoint Raghunath Rao Malkapure, Member of the Legislative Council to perform the duties of the Office of the Chairman of the Legislative Council with effect from 17.05.2022 until a Chairman is duly elected by the House,” the official notification issued Tuesday read.

Ahead of his retirement in another six weeks, Horatti submitted his resignation Monday both as an MLC and as chairman of the council. Meanwhile, the post of deputy chairman is also lying vacant.

JD(S) leader Horatti joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru recently and he is likely to be the party candidate for the upcoming MLC polls from West Teachers’ constituency.

Elections for the teachers’ constituencies are expected to be held in June or July this year.

Horatti (72) was elected as MLC for seven successive terms since 1980. Considered as an important Lingayat face of the JD(S) in north Karnataka region, he had also served as state education minister in the past.

