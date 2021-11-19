‘Proof that govt has to listen to farmers’: Karnataka farmers’ bodies react to decision to repeal farm laws

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, various farmers’ organisations of Karnataka welcomed the move and said it is a victory for the protesting farmers of the country.

Speaking to The Indian Express, State Sugarcane Growers Association President Kurbur Shanthakumar welcomed the decision and said, “At least after one year, the Centre realised and said it will withdraw the three farm laws. The credit of victory should go to all farmers in the country. Over 600 farmers had laid down their lives in the line of struggle. It will also serve as a warning bell to other governments which were cracking down on muzzling the voice of the farmers.”

Shanthakumar said the Prime Minister should also take a call on implementing guaranteed minimum support price (MSP).

Adarsh R Iyer, Co-President, Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP) appealed to the farmers not to withdraw the protest until the laws are repealed at a special session of Parliament. “Farmers should not withdraw the protests until the farm laws are repealed in the upcoming special session of Parliament. Nobody can trust this government,” he said.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leader Badgalpura Nagendra termed the central government decision historic for the country and said the protest led by the farmers made the Modi government withdraw the three contentious farm laws. “This development is proof that the government has to bow down and listen to the voice of the farmers in this country. The country had united against the farm laws forcing the government to repeal them,” he said from Mysuru.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Siddaramaiah said BJP has finally realised their mistake. “@narendramodi & @BJP4India has withdrawn anti-farmer laws – a result of relentless opposition by farmers & @INCIndia. My sincere thanks to all the farmers, Congress leaders & concerned citizens of our country,” he said in a tweet on Friday.

This is the outcome of democracy!! No matter how strong a dictator is, he will have to finally bow down to people in democracy. Freedom for Farmers!!#ಜೈಕಿಸಾನ್ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 19, 2021

Siddaramaiah urged the Modi government to announce Rs 25 lakh to the families of the farmers who died during the protest. “It is time to give justice to the farmers who (were) martyred during the struggle. I urge @PMOIndia to announce ₹25 lakh to the deceased farmers. Farmers have finally got their independence!!. This is the outcome of democracy!!

“No matter how strong a dictator is, he will have to finally bow down (before) people in (a) democracy,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister H D Devegowda also welcomed the decision and said, “I welcome PM @narendramodi’s decision to repeal the 03 #FarmLaws. My salute to all the farmers who put up democratic resistance against the laws.”

I welcome PM @narendramodi’s decision to repeal the 03 #FarmLaws. My salute to all the farmers who put up democratic resistance against the laws. Debate and discussion is key in a parliamentary set up. Here is the speech I had made against the farm laws in the RS in Sept 2020. pic.twitter.com/7z4FDkvbiY — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) November 19, 2021

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti Friday morning, the Prime Minister said the three farm laws were for the benefit of the farmers but “we couldn’t convince a section of farmers despite best efforts”.

The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.