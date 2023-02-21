scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Government bus stolen in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district

The police checked the CCTV footage and found that the bus headed towards Telangana via the Tandoor route.

BMTC, BMTC Bengaluru, Bengaluru busAccording to sources, the accused, who were roaming in the bus stand, drove away with the bus, parked at platform 2, around 3.30 am. (Representational Image) (Express Photo: Darshan Devaiah BP)

A government bus of the Kalyana Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KKSRTC) was stolen in the wee hours of Tuesday in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, said the police later in the day.

The theft was reported at the Chincholi bus stand in Kalaburagi district. According to sources, the accused, who were roaming in the bus stand, drove away with the bus, parked at platform 2, around 3.30 am.

The bus had arrived from Bidar Monday around 9.15 pm and the driver and the conductor had left as usual to take a rest. On Tuesday morning, when the driver reached the platform, he saw the bus was not where had parked it.

The police checked the CCTV footage and found that the bus headed towards Telangana via the Tandoor route. A police officer said that they suspect an insider role in the theft.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
More from Bangalore

In a similar case in October 2021, a gang had stolen a government bus while the driver had parked it inside a bus stand in Tumakuru district. Later, it was found out that the miscreants had abandoned the vehicle 30 km away from the place of theft but had stolen diesel from the bus.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 19:46 IST
Next Story

Robbery scare at Delhi bank after ‘customer’ whips out gun, fires in air

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close