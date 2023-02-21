Government bus stolen in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district

A government bus of the Kalyana Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KKSRTC) was stolen in the wee hours of Tuesday in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, said the police later in the day.

The theft was reported at the Chincholi bus stand in Kalaburagi district. According to sources, the accused, who were roaming in the bus stand, drove away with the bus, parked at platform 2, around 3.30 am.

The bus had arrived from Bidar Monday around 9.15 pm and the driver and the conductor had left as usual to take a rest. On Tuesday morning, when the driver reached the platform, he saw the bus was not where had parked it.

The police checked the CCTV footage and found that the bus headed towards Telangana via the Tandoor route. A police officer said that they suspect an insider role in the theft.

In a similar case in October 2021, a gang had stolen a government bus while the driver had parked it inside a bus stand in Tumakuru district. Later, it was found out that the miscreants had abandoned the vehicle 30 km away from the place of theft but had stolen diesel from the bus.