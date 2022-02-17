Government asks Karnataka universities to consider postponement of exams by a month

Updated: February 17, 2022 10:09:33 am
Department of Higher Education has asked Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of Universities of Karnataka to postpone semester examinations of degree courses by one month as the syllabus is yet to be completed in many colleges.
In a letter written by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, G Kumar Naik said that he has asked VCs to take decisions regarding the postponement of examinations.
The syllabus was not completed within the time frame because the colleges were closed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases during the third wave and due to a guest lecturers’ protest.
Some of the universities had already announced the schedule of semester examinations. But the syllabus is yet to be completed in many colleges.
Naik sought to postpone examinations by a month in order to help students better prepare for the tests.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-