scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Must Read

Government asks Karnataka universities to consider postponement of exams by a month

The syllabus was not completed within the time frame because the colleges were closed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases during the third wave.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 17, 2022 10:09:33 am
Representational image via PTI

Department of Higher Education has asked Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of Universities of Karnataka to postpone semester examinations of degree courses by one month as the syllabus is yet to be completed in many colleges.

In a letter written by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, G Kumar Naik said that he has asked VCs to take decisions regarding the postponement of examinations.

The syllabus was not completed within the time frame because the colleges were closed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases during the third wave and due to a guest lecturers’ protest.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Some of the universities had already announced the schedule of semester examinations. But the syllabus is yet to be completed in many colleges.

More from Bangalore

Naik sought to postpone examinations by a month in order to help students better prepare for the tests.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement