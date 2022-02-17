Government asks Karnataka universities to consider postponement of exams by a month

Department of Higher Education has asked Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of Universities of Karnataka to postpone semester examinations of degree courses by one month as the syllabus is yet to be completed in many colleges.

In a letter written by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, G Kumar Naik said that he has asked VCs to take decisions regarding the postponement of examinations.

The syllabus was not completed within the time frame because the colleges were closed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases during the third wave and due to a guest lecturers’ protest.

Some of the universities had already announced the schedule of semester examinations. But the syllabus is yet to be completed in many colleges.

Naik sought to postpone examinations by a month in order to help students better prepare for the tests.