Goons assault brothers who run Bengaluru tea shop; neighbour among four held

Three brothers running a tea shop on ITPL Main Road in Bengaluru city were assaulted and looted by goons, allegedly hired by their neighbour, who came to the shop posing as customers Thursday.

The Bengaluru city police have arrested Manjunath, the neighbour of the brothers who also ran a shop nearby, and three others identified as Karthik, Salman, and Karthik N.

Netizens had expressed shock over the incident after the CCTV visuals of the attack on Naveen Kumar Shetty, Nithin Shetty and Prajwal Shetty went viral. The probe revealed that Manjunath gave a contract to the men to assault the brothers.

According to police, a group of eight persons came to the shop that sold tea, biscuits, eatables, and cigarettes around 11.30 pm on December 8 and ordered tea. Within a few minutes, they picked up a fight with Naveen and his brothers for no reason before they assaulted them with iron rods and helmets, an officer said.

“They also snatched an 18-gram gold chain from Prajwal’s neck and a mobile phone. After assaulting us brutally, they made off with Rs 1.90 lakh cash which was in the cash box. The miscreants threatened to kill us if we did not leave the town,” Naveen, a resident of Kundalahalli gate and native of Udupi district, told the police.

Naveen and his brothers came to Bengaluru four years ago and have been running the small shop on ITPL Main road for the past one-and-a-half years.

“They came with an intention to attack us as there was no trigger for a fight. Later, we came to know that they had received a contract from Manjunath to assault us so that we will leave this place,” Naveen told The Indian Express.

Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association has condemned the incident. There have been incidents of miscreants barging into the shops in the city to loot the workers. “We demand the government and police to provide protection to the shops during nights as the assault on the shop on ITPL main road was not an isolated one,” said PC Rao president of the association.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).