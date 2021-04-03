Gold worth Rs 1.18 crore seized in separate incidents at Mangaluru airport

Gold of net weight 1.993 kg valued at Rs 92.27 lakh was recovered. (Representational Image)

Smuggled gold valued at Rs 1.18 crore was seized from three passengers who arrived at the Mangaluru airport from different gulf nations, customs officials said on Saturday.

The yellow metal was confiscated in three separate incidents, a customs release here said.

In one incident on Friday, the officials intercepted two passengers hailing from Kasaragod in Kerala, for smuggling gold in paste form into the country.

While one had arrived here from Sharjah in the late hours of Thursday, the other had disembarked from an Air India flight from Dubai.

The two tried to smuggle gold by concealing in the press buttons of jeans shirts and gold chains concealed in shoes worn by one of them.

Gold of net weight 576 gm valued at Rs 26 lakh was seized.

Further investigation is under progress. The operation was led by deputy commissioner Praveen Kandi IRS.

In the incident on Saturday, the officials intercepted a person from Ullal. He came by an Air India flight from Dubai from where he tried to smuggle gold by concealing in a specially designed inner garment, jeans trouser and knee pads.

Gold of net weight 1.993 kg valued at Rs 92.27 lakh was recovered.

The operation was led by deputy commissioner Avinash Kiran Rongali IRS. Further investigation is under progress, it said.