‘Gold-plated’ lies: How Karnataka gang cheated banks of Rs 27 lakh for over a year

The police said the gang targeted banks that conducted only acid tests on pledged jewellery. (File Photo)

The Karnataka police have cracked a large-scale fraud network that duped nationalised banks and various cooperative societies by pledging fake gold ornaments to secure loans worth lakhs of rupees.

The Shivamogga police said on Sunday that they arrested B J Lokesh, 39, and H Sudha, 35, both residents of Shivamogga district, in connection with the fraud. The police have also launched a manhunt for S Y Ravishankar, a gold appraiser at Punjab National Bank; Rahul, 26; and Sharath, 35, who runs a jewellery store.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Nikhil B said that it was a larger network and that the accused made Rs 27-28 lakh by pledging fake gold ornaments.