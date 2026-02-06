‘Gold and diamonds vanish from elderly woman’s luggage’: Bengaluru airport police issue notices to BIAL, Akasa Airlines

The Bengaluru airport police said Friday they have issued notices to Kempegowda airport authorities, airline officials and baggage-handling staff in connection with a complaint filed by an elderly woman alleging the theft of gold and diamond jewellery from her checked-in baggage during an international flight.

According to the police, notices have been served on Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), inline baggage handling stewards at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and Akasa Airlines, directing them to furnish CCTV footage, inline baggage screening images and details of personnel who handled the complainant’s luggage during check-in and transit.

“We have summoned Akasa Airlines staff who were on duty during the check-in process on the day the incident occurred and have asked them to appear before the police to record their statements,” a police officer said.