‘Gold and diamonds vanish from elderly woman’s luggage’: Bengaluru airport police issue notices to BIAL, Akasa Airlines

The Bengaluru airport police said Friday they have issued notices to Kempegowda airport authorities, airline officials and baggage-handling staff in connection with a complaint filed by an elderly woman alleging the theft of gold and diamond jewellery from her checked-in baggage during an international flight.
According to the police, notices have been served on Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), inline baggage handling stewards at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and Akasa Airlines, directing them to furnish CCTV footage, inline baggage screening images and details of personnel who handled the complainant’s luggage during check-in and transit.
“We have summoned Akasa Airlines staff who were on duty during the check-in process on the day the incident occurred and have asked them to appear before the police to record their statements,” a police officer said.
The action follows a complaint filed on January 31 by Shanta Ramesh Kashinkunti, 62, originally from Dharwad and currently residing in the United States. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unknown persons.
According to the complaint, Kashinkunti travelled from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on November 15, 2025, on an Akasa Airlines flight booked through an online travel portal, with a transit halt at Abu Dhabi. She departed Bengaluru at around 9.20 pm after completing check-in, baggage tagging and security screening.
She alleged that her checked-in baggage contained approximately 790 gram of gold jewellery, diamond ornaments worth about Rs 8 lakh, medicines valued at Rs 20,000, and $200 in cash. However, upon inspecting her luggage at Abu Dhabi International Airport, she found the valuables missing, despite the suitcase showing no visible signs of damage or tampering.
Kashinkunti said she immediately reported the matter to Abu Dhabi airport authorities and also contacted Akasa Airlines’ customer service, but claimed that no recovery or clear explanation was provided despite repeated follow-ups.
After returning to Bengaluru in January, she approached the police on the advice of her relatives. The police said the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact stage at which the theft occurred and to identify those responsible.
