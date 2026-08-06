‘Godwoman’ promises to make Karnataka retiree ‘super millionaire’, dupes him of Rs 32 lakh

A 61-year-old retired man in Karnataka was allegedly defrauded of Rs 31.8 lakh by a self-proclaimed godwoman (Image generated using AI).

A 61-year-old retired man in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district was allegedly duped of Rs 31.8 lakh by a woman posing as a spiritual healer. The accused allegedly claimed she could multiply wealth through rituals and later tricked him with a fake lottery scheme.

According to the police, Suraj Hegde came across a pamphlet in October 2022 advertising the services of M M Vijayalaxmi. The self-proclaimed spiritual leader allegedly promised to resolve life, financial, and marital problems through rituals invoking Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. Hegde contacted her, and the two met at a hotel in Mangaluru in early November 2022.

During the meeting, Vijayalaxmi assessed Hegde’s financial background and assured him that specific rituals could bring him daily prosperity and turn him into a “super millionaire”. On November 18, 2022, she visited his residence in Mysuru to solidify his trust.