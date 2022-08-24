‘Godman’, wife booked for sexually exploiting woman in Karnataka for years

Police are on the lookout for a ‘godman’ and his wife who allegedly sexually exploited a woman for years in Karnataka. An FIR was lodged against the accused identified as Anandamurthy and his wife Latha with the Avalahalli police on the outskirts of Bengaluru Monday.

According to the police, Anandamurthy met the victim, who hails from Avalahalli, at an event five years ago and told her that something bad is going to happen to her and her family in the next five years. He had advised her that the ‘impending misfortunes’ can be averted only if she made offerings to a deity and visited him at his residence to perform some rituals, they said.

“The woman had gone to his residence where Anandamurthy allegedly drugged and raped her. Latha had made a video of the act and warned the victim with dire consequences. They threatened to make her video viral if she reported the incident to anyone,” Avalahalli police said.