Karnataka minister warns of ‘Godhra-like situation if majority loses patience’

Karnataka BJP minister C T Ravi. (Source: Facebook) Karnataka BJP minister C T Ravi. (Source: Facebook)

With protests against the new citizenship law continuing across the country, Karnataka minister and senior BJP leader C T Ravi courted controversy after he said a “Godhra-like situation” would arise if the majority in the state “loses patience”.

Referring to protests against CAA, Karnataka Minister for Tourism and Culture Ravi, said, “It is this very mindset that burnt a rail in Godhra, also burning karsevaks alive… Because the majority community here is patient, you are trying to put fire everywhere. I advise you to look back and see what happens when our patience runs out. Our patience is not our weakness. We are also seeing how you are damaging public property and putting fire in the State.”

On Thursday, Congress leader from Mangaluru and former minister U T Khader had stated that Karnataka will “blow up into cinders” if chief minister B S Yediyurappa tries to implement CAA the state.

“From social media, I got to know that instructions to implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Karnataka have been given. I am warning the chief minister (Yediyurappa) now, if it (CAA) is implemented here, I swear Karnataka will be blown up into cinders,” Khader had said.

A video of Ravi’s remarks went viral on social media, drawing flak from many.

Senior Congress leader and Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao dubbed the minister’s words the “most intimidating provocative threat”.

He said, “The police must immediately book a case against him (Ravi) and take him into preventive custody. Holding a constitutional post he has no business to speak like this.”

In coastal city Mangaluru, where two protesters were killed in alleged police firing on Monday, internet services have been suspended till 10 pm, December 21.

In 2002, a total of 59 passengers lost their lives after the Sabarmati Express was set on fire next to Godhra railway station in Gujarat. The incident had then triggered widespread riots in the state killing nearly 1,200 people.

Ravi, a four-time legislator from Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka, is known for his communal statements. On December 15, he had tweeted, “Those who want “Hinduon se Azadi” (Independence from Hindus) are most welcome to leave India.”

After Ravi’s video went viral on Friday, several netizens urged Bengaluru City Police (BCP) to book the minister for making provocative statements. Earlier, BCP had urged citizens to avoid sharing rumours and provocative messages on social media, warning violators of stringent action.

