Follow Us:
Friday, January 10, 2020

GoAir pilots suspended by DGCA for missing runway at Bengaluru airport in Nov

After issuing a show cause notice to the captain as well as the co-pilot, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has suspended them for a period of six months and three months, respectively, from the date of the incident.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 10, 2020 7:48:16 am
GoAir flight lands on grass in bengaluru airport, GoAir flight nagpur to bengaluru, GoAir pilots suspended, bengaluru city news The crew considered wrong visual reference as the centre line of the runway and consequently, manoeuvred the aircraft to the left of the runway at Bengaluru airport, he said, terming it a “serious” incident.

Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended GoAir pilots who landed the Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on November 11 even as they lost the “visual reference” 50 feet before touch down, an official said on Thursday.

Watch: GoAir flight misses runway at Bengaluru airport, takes off for Hyderabad

The crew considered wrong visual reference as the centre line of the runway and consequently, manoeuvred the aircraft to the left of the runway at Bengaluru airport, he said, terming it a “serious” incident.

Therefore, after issuing a show cause notice to the captain as well as the co-pilot, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended them for a period of six months and three months, respectively, from the date of the incident.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 10: Latest News

Advertisement