Kalaburagi bus fire: At least 10 feared dead after bus collides with mini truck

June 3, 2022
At least 10 people have died in a bus mishap near Kamalapur in Karnataka. The bus was travelling from Goa to Hyderabad. The bus caught fire after it collided with the mini truck.
A family, that was in Goa to celebrate a birthday, was returning to Hyderabad when the accident took place.
At least 28 people, including family and friends of Hyderabad-based Arjun Kumar, had gone to Goa to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. They were returning when the mishap occurred.
