Goa CM faces flak for visiting Karnataka temple shut for public since first lockdown

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is facing criticism for his Thursday visit to Yallamma temple in Belagavi district of Karnataka as the temple complex is shut for the public since the first lockdown owing to Covid-19. The CM was accompanied by Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani.

Krishik Samaj leader and coordinator of the Mahadayi agitation committee Sidagouda Modagi said Sawant had clearly violated the Covid-19 protocol and lockdown rules.

“Leaders should follow the rules which are applicable to the common man. Political leaders are not above the law,” he added. When contacted, the Goa CM’s Office declined to comment.

Meanwhile, sources in the Muzrai Department said the order prohibiting the entry of devotees to the temple contains an exemption clause permitting the visit of VIPs and dignitaries and also for special occasions.

The police had escorted the CM to visit the temple and the media were reportedly not allowed inside the temple.

Before visiting the temple, Sawant told reporters that he is concerned about some statements of Karnataka leaders about the Mahadayi project but he would not make any statement since the matter is pending in court.