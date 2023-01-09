scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Go First plane takes off without taking many passengers at Bengaluru airport; DGCA seeks report from airline

Some passengers alleged on social media that a busload of passengers were not taken onboard the Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. The flight G8 116 departed at 6.40 am on Monday, leaving behind the passengers, they alleged.

Go First declined to comment on the incident. (File Photo)
A Delhi-bound Go First plane on Monday reportedly left the city airport without taking more than 50 passengers, who were waiting in a shuttle bus for boarding, and aviation regulator DGCA has sought a report from the airline on the incident.

Go First declined to comment on the incident.

However, in response to one of the tweets, the airline urged the users to share their details and said: “We regret the inconvenience caused”.

“Flight G8 116 (BLR-DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus were left on ground & the flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia operating in sleep? No Basic checks!” said a tweet from a passenger named Satish Kumar.

Another passenger Shreya Sinha too complained on Twitter, saying, “most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways 5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence! @DGCAIndia”.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, “We have sought a report from the airline and appropriate action shall be taken afterwards”.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 21:56 IST
Ranji Trophy: Amid chaos and cold, Delhi look to save face against Andhra

