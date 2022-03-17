Girls who challenged hijab ban are members of terror body: BJP leader

Senior BJP leader and Vice-President of Udupi Government Pre-University College Development Committee Yashpal Suvarna has claimed that the girls who had approached the Karnataka High Court against hijab ban were “anti-national” and “members of a terrorist organisation”.

“The girls have proved once again that they are not students but members of a terrorist organisation. By giving statement against the High Court verdict they are disregarding the learned judges. Their statement amounts to contempt of court,” Suvarna, the national general secretary of the BJP OBC Morcha, told reporters here.

“What should we expect from them for the country when these students call the verdict given by learned judges as politically motivated and against the law? They have only proved that they are anti-nationals,” Suvarna said.