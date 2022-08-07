Girl died from cardiac arrest, not chocolate wrapper, say police in Karnataka’s Byndoor

The police in Byndoor under Udupi district said Sunday a seven-year-old girl, who died after swallowing chocolate along with its wrapper, suffered a cardiac arrest and did not choke to death.

The police said Samanvi, a Class II student of Vivekananda English Medium School in Byndoor, collapsed and died while she was waiting to board the school bus on July 20. She had swallowed the chocolate without removing the wrapper, they added. The police initially suspected the girl could have died from the wrapper getting stuck in her throat.

Sub-inspector of local Byndoor police station Pavan Nayak said the post-mortem report suggested that the girl died owing to cardiac arrest. “The doctors who conducted the post-mortem also subjected her family members to medical tests which showed that they have heart-related issues and it is a genetic problem,” he said.

Other Reads | How the longest survivors have lived for more than 33 years after a heart transplant

“We had also sought a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which, too, confirmed that the chocolate wrapper had nothing to do with Samanvi’s death,” Nayak added.

The police have now closed the case registered after Samanvi’s death.