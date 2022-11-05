Nine-year-old girl dies after collapsing in Bengaluru school; family files police complaint

The father of a nine-year-old student who collapsed and died at a school in north Bengaluru has filed a police complaint accusing the school authorities of being responsible for the girl’s death, officers said.

The local police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death, said an officer at the station. The girl, who studied in Class 4, collapsed in her classroom at around 1.30 pm on Friday and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival, the officer said.

“The girl’s father had filed a complaint stating that the death had occurred under suspicious circumstances. He has sought an investigation. A case of unnatural death has been taken up and we are waiting for the post-mortem report, which is expected today,” the officer added.

The deceased student’s parents expressed apprehensions that the girl may have died while students were being punished at the school. The police said there were no external signs of injury when the child was examined in the hospital.

Officers are investigating whether there was a delay in attending to the child after she collapsed in class and whether the girl was taken for medical care much later.