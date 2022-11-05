scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Nine-year-old girl dies after collapsing in Bengaluru school; family files police complaint

The Class 4 student collapsed in her classroom on Friday and was taken to a hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival, the police said. The post-mortem report is awaited.

The girl, who studied in Class 4, collapsed in her classroom at around 1.30 pm on Friday

The father of a nine-year-old student who collapsed and died at a school in north Bengaluru has filed a police complaint accusing the school authorities of being responsible for the girl’s death, officers said.

The local police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death, said an officer at the station. The girl, who studied in Class 4, collapsed in her classroom at around 1.30 pm on Friday and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival, the officer said.

“The girl’s father had filed a complaint stating that the death had occurred under suspicious circumstances. He has sought an investigation. A case of unnatural death has been taken up and we are waiting for the post-mortem report, which is expected today,” the officer added.

The deceased student’s parents expressed apprehensions that the girl may have died while students were being punished at the school. The police said there were no external signs of injury when the child was examined in the hospital.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...
More from Bangalore

Officers are investigating whether there was a delay in attending to the child after she collapsed in class and whether the girl was taken for medical care much later.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 01:21:28 pm
Next Story

MBBS in Hindi along with English in Uttarakhand from next academic session

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement