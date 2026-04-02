Win a 2-BHK apartment or a trip to Japan: Rs 3-crore anime art competition begins in Bengaluru

The GIANT Hunt international anime art competition commenced in Bengaluru Wednesday, featuring a prize pool worth Rs 3 crore. The contest, organised by Chennai-based IMAGE Infotainment Limited, aims to set a Guinness World Record as the largest competition of its kind.

A diverse international jury has been assembled to judge the submitted artworks, including veteran Japanese animators such as Studio ONI CEO Hiroshi Takane, as well as other professionals such as Tomoyuki Arima, Fumio Lida, and Le Yamamura, all of whom have worked on major animation projects on platforms like Netflix. American mangaka Kofi Bazzell – Smith will also be on the jury.

The Indian judges will include Jazyl Homavazir (author of India’s longest-running online Manga) and Anjan Cariappa, IMAGE’s design head. This veteran artist has worked on projects such as the classic animated cartoon Ninja Hattori. These judges will be evaluating artworks submitted under various anime character themes i.e Hero, Heroine, Rival, Mentor, Villain, Monster, and Ally. These will be split into age groups: 8-15, 16-24, and 25+.

Currently, the Rs 3 crore prize pool includes a two-bedroom apartment, vehicles such as cars and bikes, various gadgets, and a set of 50 limited-edition gold coins. Nine Indian winners will also be eligible for a trip to Japan, among various other prizes. Winners of higher-end prizes outside India will be compensated in dollars at the equivalent amount.

Speaking at the launch event for the competition at Residency Road this Wednesday, Anjan Cariappa said, “Hollywood had a high budget compared to other countries so that they could churn out a lot of quality animation. Japan had its own storytelling culture with a distinct style. There are a lot of static poses… They optimised it with a minimum budget. It has very strong stories with intricate backgrounds.”

He also noted that the emphasis in the contest was not necessarily on draughtsmanship or pure art skill, but on creativity in making an original character.

Submissions, both in hand-drawn and digital formats, can be submitted until June 30. The event website, thegianthunt.com, will also include character tutorials for beginners in art. However, the use of AI is forbidden. The results will be announced by the end of July, followed by an awards ceremony in Chennai in August.