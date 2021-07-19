Ghana national, who attacked Bengaluru cops, held in Noida

Bengaluru police arrested a 34-year-old Ghana national, who had attacked two policemen on patrolling duty in Maragondanahalli in June last week from from Noida Sector 3 in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The arrested was identified as Asiedu Morgan (34) who had been absconding since the attack.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior officer from KR Puram police station said, “Morgan, along with his four friends, were creating a ruckus in the late night on June 23 in KR Puram. After a complaint was received from the residents, a team of police went to the location and asked them to stop and go home.”

Following this, Morgan picked up an argument with the policemen and hit the police motorcycle with his car. “Our police personnel had to jump out of the bike to escape the attack by Morgan,” the officer added.

After the incident, Morgan absconded to Uttar Pradesh. Based on a tip-off, police arrested Morgan from Noida and brought him to Bengaluru, police officials informed.