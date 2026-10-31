2 foreign nationals die of suspected electrocution in Bengaluru hotel pool

Two foreign nationals, a German and a Slovakian, died of suspected electrocution in the swimming pool of the Conrad Hotel in Bengaluru on Friday evening, the police said. The Conrad brand is part of Hilton Worldwide’s luxury portfolio and is classified as a 5-star luxury hotel.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the third floor. The deceased have been identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss, 57, a German national and Lufthansa crew member, and Juraj Horvat, 45, a Slovak national who worked as a project manager at IBM.

Two others—Mathew Desantis, 41, an American national staying at the hotel, and Rahul Tiwari, 28, a pool attendant and lifeguard employed at the hotel—sustained injuries while attempting to rescue the victims. The injured were shifted to Manipal Hospital for treatment and are stated to be out of danger.