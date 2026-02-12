General strike in Bengaluru: thousands protest at Town Hall; unionists detained

The Bengaluru police shifted protesters from Town Hall to the CAR police grounds in Adugodi and to Freedom Park. (Photo by special arrangement)

Thousands of workers and trade union activists assembled at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Thursday as part of the nationwide general strike called by a joint platform of central trade unions opposing the four new labour codes.

From early morning, the area saw a steady influx of workers representing a range of sectors — factory employees, public sector staff, scheme workers, and members of the unorganised workforce. Protesters shouted slogans against what they described as anti-worker and anti-farmer policies of the Central Government. They argued that the new labour codes weaken job security, dilute collective bargaining rights, and make it easier for employers to hire and fire workers.