General strike in Bengaluru: thousands protest at Town Hall; unionists detained

Thousands of workers and trade union activists assembled at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Thursday as part of the nationwide general strike called by a joint platform of central trade unions opposing the four new labour codes.
From early morning, the area saw a steady influx of workers representing a range of sectors — factory employees, public sector staff, scheme workers, and members of the unorganised workforce. Protesters shouted slogans against what they described as anti-worker and anti-farmer policies of the Central Government. They argued that the new labour codes weaken job security, dilute collective bargaining rights, and make it easier for employers to hire and fire workers.
Among their key demands were the repeal of the labour codes, strengthening of the MGNREGA, better wages and expanded social security protections.
As the gathering grew larger, the police began detaining demonstrators. Several trade union leaders and organisers were detained. Protesters were escorted into Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses and shifted from Town Hall to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) police grounds in Adugodi and to Freedom Park. Even after being moved, many continued shouting slogans and staging sit-ins at the detention sites.
The police shifted several busloads of protesters from the Town Hall area in an effort to clear congestion and maintain order. “Preventive arrests were made, and they were shifted to Freedom Park and the police grounds, where they continued their protest,” a police officer said.
Unions such as the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU), INTUC, AITUC, HMS, AIUTUC, AICCTU, TUCC, and HMKP joined the strike in Bengaluru, reflecting broad participation across organised labour groups in the state.
The impact of the strike extended beyond the city centre. Industrial belts around Bengaluru—including Bommasandra, Jigani, Hoskote, Doddaballapura, Whitefield, Nelamangala, and Dobaspete—witnessed processions and factory-level demonstrations. In several units, work was partially disrupted as employees joined the strike or stayed away in solidarity.
In Anekal too, workers and union members gathered in significant numbers, holding protests in support of the nationwide strike call.
The protest led to traffic snarls around Town Hall and adjoining roads for several hours, even as the police worked to disperse the crowd and restore normal traffic movement.
