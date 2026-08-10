Bidadi township: JD(S) march barred from Bengaluru; Deve Gowda dares CM

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda joined the JD(S) padayatra against the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project on Monday. The three-day march, however, was cut short after authorities denied it permission to enter Bengaluru, citing a Karnataka High Court order.

The party has now announced an August 18 rally at Freedom Park in the city, where the march was scheduled to culminate on Tuesday.

The march led by JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy kicked off on Sunday. A tussle ensued near the Kaniminike toll plaza as JD(S) leaders insisted on ending the second day of the march at Siri Convention Hall, less than a kilometre ahead of the plaza. While authorities later allowed them to do so, they were advised against marching to Bengaluru city.