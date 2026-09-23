Greater Bengaluru Authority upgrades property record management system e-Aasthi

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The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has upgraded its property record and e-Khata management system by enabling information exchange with other civic agencies and facilitating auto-updation of records.
Speaking at the launch of e-Aasthi 2.0 on Tuesday, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, “Some aspects of the existing system, including the process of uploading documents, were difficult for citizens. We have therefore worked on e-Aasthi 2.0 to make the system simpler, faster, more transparent, and more citizen-friendly.”
According to Gowda, Bengaluru has more than 35 lakh properties, of which around 23–24 lakh property records have already been digitised and draft e-Khatas issued. Around 11 lakh property owners have already obtained their final e-Khata. An e-Khata is a digitised version of a traditional property account record.
One of the significant changes in e-Aasthi 2.0 is its integration with Kaveri, Bescom, and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The upgraded platform also provides improved application-status tracking.
Gowda said property owners who have not yet obtained their final e-Khata can complete the process by submitting the required information.
Award-winning property record management system
In October 2024, the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike rolled out e-Aasthi 1.0 to digitise property-related documents. Around 25 lakh e-Khatas were scanned, digitised and made available online.
The initiative subsequently received the National e-Governance Gold Award 2025 from the Government of India for technology-enabled and citizen-centric service delivery.
A major focus of the upgraded system is to address the problems residents commonly encounter in their property records—including errors in names, changes in names, continuation of previous owners’ names, and discrepancies in property extent.
The new e-Aasthi 2.0 provides structured digital workflows for corrections after e-Khata issuance, with clearer processing and approval trails. The system also supports multiple deeds relating to the same property, including historical deeds before and after 2004. Inheritance and mutation processes are also being streamlined through authenticated data and integration with relevant government systems, the GBA said.
The GBA will introduce an online module for Khata bifurcation from September 28. Under the new module, eligible property owners will be able to apply online, upload the required plans and complete the bifurcation process digitally.
The new platform also provides for New Khata, Bulk New Khata, property bifurcation/sub-division and amalgamation through digital workflows.
The modules are being introduced in phases to ensure continuity of services and a smooth transition from e-Aasthi 1.0.
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