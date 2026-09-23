Greater Bengaluru Authority upgrades property record management system e-Aasthi

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the upgraded version would make property-related services simpler, faster, more secure and more citizen-friendly. (Photo by special arrangement)

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has upgraded its property record and e-Khata management system by enabling information exchange with other civic agencies and facilitating auto-updation of records.

Speaking at the launch of e-Aasthi 2.0 on Tuesday, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, “Some aspects of the existing system, including the process of uploading documents, were difficult for citizens. We have therefore worked on e-Aasthi 2.0 to make the system simpler, faster, more transparent, and more citizen-friendly.”

According to Gowda, Bengaluru has more than 35 lakh properties, of which around 23–24 lakh property records have already been digitised and draft e-Khatas issued. Around 11 lakh property owners have already obtained their final e-Khata. An e-Khata is a digitised version of a traditional property account record.